A reversible design adds double the styling options to this street-chic hooded puffer jacket. Topshop US sizes shown. Order size in parenthesis for best fit. . Front zip closure with snap storm placket. Drawstring hood. Chest flap pockets; front welt pockets. Drawstring hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Women's Clothing This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Machine Wash UNIDENTIFIED 100% Polyester.