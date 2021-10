This is a great gift idea for a wrestling mom or wrestling dad to wear or carry to their son's wrestling matches. The mother and father are proud of their talented son or sons who wrestle on junior high, high school, or college wrestling teams. This wrestler apparel for parents says your son with a dorky guy then my son showing their wrestling son take down their opponent. Your son vs My son...guess who is the best wrestling son. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem