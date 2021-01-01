Wrestling Florida in Modern Stacked Lettering Tote Bag

Wrestling Florida in Modern Stacked Lettering features text saying Wrestling in stacked lettering, plus Florida. Perfect for wrestlers, coaches, teams, moms or dads, or any fans or supporters of wrestling in Florida. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.