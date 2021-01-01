L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Moisturizer, 1.7 oz.

Wrinkle Expert* 45+ anti-wrinkle moisturizer is a part of L’Oreal Paris’s first daily anti-wrinkle moisturizer line, which features formulas made for all of life’s stages. Skin can instantly feel softer and more supple once the wrinkle cream is applied. This daily anti-wrinkle moisturizer can help address the most common, age-related, noticeable skin care concerns. Wrinkles can appear visibly reduced and skin looks firmer. Formulated with retino-peptide, this product effectively works to help improve skin smoothness and firmness. It visibly reduces common signs of skin aging including wrinkles and skin dryness. Packaging may vary. What you receive may not be what is reflected on site.