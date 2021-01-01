Finally a lightweight linen shirt that resists wrinkles! The UNTUCKit Wrinkle-Resistant Short-Sleeve Linen Calvano Shirt lets you spend less time ironing and more time doing what you love. Regular fit sits slightly narrow at the shoulders and trim, but not slim at the torso with a slightly shorter, UNTUCKit length hem. Point collar. Button front. Short sleeves. Signature navy blue sail logo at the bottom left hem. Shirttail hem, the perfect length to keep untucked. 100% linen. Machine wash warm with like colors only, do not use softener, non-chlorine bleach if needed, tumble dry, medium warm iron if needed, do not dry clean. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 23 in Sleeve Length: 15 in Product measurements were taken using size MD Regular Fit. Please note that measurements may vary by size.