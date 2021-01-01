Vitabrid C12 Wrinkle Serum

WHAT IT IS Featuring unique Secret Code P-151, this Wrinkle Serum helps unlock skins ability to absorb its novel peptides to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while synergistically revitalizing for firmer, vibrant skin. 1 oz. Imported. WHAT IT DOES Reduces fine line and wrinkles. Contains Secret Code P-151, a unique technology to help enhance delivery of novel peptides that help boost collagen production, imparting firmer, plumper looking skin. Infused with Niacinamide and Bisabolol, this serum helps reduce skin discoloration while revitalizing skin. Specially formulated with a biomimetic emulsifier that provides long-lasting hydration benefits while gentle preservative ingredients make the formula safe to use for every skin type. HOW TO USE IT Dispense 2-3 pumps. Gently tap into the face and neck until it is well absorbed ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Vitabrid CG (Active & stable vitamin C) - L-ascorbic acid, zinc oxide, glyceryl monostearate. Peptibrid, Peptide Complex INGREDIENTS Vitabrid CG (Active & stablized vitamin C) - L-ascorbic acid, zinc oxide, glyceryl monostearate. Peptide Complex (Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-1, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Copper Tripeptide-1) Niacinamide (vitamin B), Bisabolol, Liquid Shea Butter (100% Naturally derived). Cosmetics - Treatment Brand > Vitabrid C12 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vitabrid C12.