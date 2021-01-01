Shock Doctor Wrist 3-Strap Support, Right Hand, XL, Black

Put your safety first with the Shock Doctor® Wrist 3-Strap Support. A Stability System supports your wrist with adjustable internal stays for customized support. The anatomical palm offers a natural grip, and adjustable multi-zone 3-strap compression strap allows for customized, comfortable protection that is great for any sport or activity. FEATURES: Designed to support moderate to major ligament sprains, muscle strains and unstable joints Lycra® binding ensures comfortable, prolonged wear Stability System with adjustable internal stays for customized support Close fitting full dexterity anatomical palm allows natural grip Adjustable multi-zone 3-strap compression wrap allows a personalized, custom fit Synthetic leather, micro-fiber palm Latex-free Do not apply over open wounds Note: This product is not a substitute for medical care. Always seek a professional for the diagnosis and treatment of pain, injury or irritation. Model: 824 FEATURES: Measure the circumference around the wrist. Small: 5.25-6” Medium: 6-6.75” Large: 6.5-7.25” Extra Large: 7.25-8”