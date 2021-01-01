WT7S Bluetooth Headphones LED Light Up Wireless Foldable Stereo Headset with Microphone and Volume Control for PCiPhoneTViPad Blue

WT-7S is a energetic foldable bluetooth headphone. LED installed at both side of the headphone and will flash up and down according to the frequency of the music. The vivid design element surely can bring happiness and passion to your daily life. Bluetooth 5.0: Powerful 40mm speaker with the bluetooth 5.0 technology, providing you the needs for quality natural sound and strong bass while keeping convenient. Once you done the matching, you can save the hassle for matching again. ON/OFF LED Light: Press and hold the M button for 3 seconds to turn the LED on or off. When you are using the headphone in bluetooth mode, you can choose to turn off the LED blinking effect so as to reserve more battery for longer music playing. Wire/Wireless mode: Switches are located at both sides of the headphone, you can easily have your control: go to next song, previous song, volume control when using bluetooth mode. D1 audio cable to continue using