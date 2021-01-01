Wuppertal motif warning sign floating track & elephant Wuppertal T-Shirt

What makes the city of Wuppertal unique in NRW and all over Germany? For example, the fact that it not only has landmarks, but also has its own warning sign. The floating track and a certain elephant called Tuffi appear on it. Is it coincidence that elephants seem to feel particularly comfortable in the Wupperitar Zoo? In any case, the local animal park often records offspring. Only elephant lady Tuffi was not quite good when driving in the floating track in 1950. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem