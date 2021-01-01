Saint Laurent Wyatt 40 Harness Boot in Black Leather upper and sole. Made in Italy. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. Side zip closure. Harness detail with snap button fastening. Oxidized silver-tone hardware. SLAU-MZ100. 6342251YL00. About the designer: SAINT LAURENT has been influencing and revolutionizing the fashion industry since the debut of its iconic ‘Rive Gauche’ collection in 1966 - the couture house was the first to create a ready-to-wear capsule. The sleek, precisely tailored staples, like the signature biker jackets, transcend seasons and trends. Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello continues to honor the label’s illustrious reputation by reintroducing cult styles, including the ‘Lou’ handbag and ‘Tribute’ sandals.