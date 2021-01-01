Isabel Marant Wydra Tote

A chic update to Marant's Wardy Tote, this bag has tassel trim and two sets of slim top handles so it can be carried by hand or over the shoulder. Four top handles Open top with snap closure Adjustable side tassel trim Goldtone hardware One interior compartment Interior zip pocket Polyvinyl chloride/polyester/cotton/polyurethane/leather Lining: Cotton Imported SIZE 14.75"W x 11.75"H x 7.75"D ABOUT THE BRAND Anyone looking for a laid-back blend of bohemian and Parisian-chic knows to turn to Isabel Marant. Since 1994, her namesake label has been the go-to for textured knitwear, flowing dresses and Western-inspired accessories. Handbags - Advanced Designer Handba > Isabel Marant > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Isabel Marant. Color: Black White.