Bigfoot lover, sasquatch lover, or bigfoot hunter or sasquatch hunter design for anyone with a passion for cryptozoology or a cryptozoologist. Great for anyone hunting for bigfoot or who believes in urban legends, folk tales, and other mythos. Hunt big foot? This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.