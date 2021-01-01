Wyze Cam Wall Mount Weatherproof Protective Cover with Adjustable Mount for Wyze Cam V2 Camera IndoorOutdoor Use White 3 Pack

Wyze Cam Outdoor Wall Mount Set: Specially designed for Supporting Wyze Cam to be used as outdoor security cameras, this set includes the Wyze wall mount, the Wyze cam cover and the screws to mount them on the wall. The Camera is NOT Included. 100% Water Proof Enclosure: The camera case will keep your camera well protected in a closed space except A hole is left at the BOTTOM for the charging cable to get through. Apart from this, there is no place for water to get inside. Flexible Wall Mount: The Wyze cam wall mount allows 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt, almost any angle you want your camera to point to. Loose the plastic nut to make the metal joint adjustable; tighten the nut if you have fixed the angle. No Interruption to The Night Vision Function: There is no compromise to the night vision function if you put your camera into our case. We especially have added a black coating on the extended roof of this White case to re