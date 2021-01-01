DEVON WINDSOR x Alexis Alice Bikini Top in Brown. - size M (also in S, XS) DEVON WINDSOR x Alexis Alice Bikini Top in Brown. - size M (also in S, XS) Self: 95% poly 5% elastaneLining: 88% nylon 12% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Unpadded. Front tie closure. Blouson sleeves with elastic cuffs. Shimmering gold sheen finish. Item not sold as set. DVWS-WX66. ALICE. DEVON WINDSOR launched with a collection of fashion forward swimwear in 2019. Made of luxurious Italian and Brazilian fabrics, the line incorporates refined details and unique hardware on styles including high cut bikinis, belted and cut out full-piece suits. Since its debut, the collection has expanded to offer an array of stylish resort wear and cover ups for both on and off the beach. Easy, wearable styles including cropped jackets, mini skirts, and knit dresses make for confident looks with minimal effort.