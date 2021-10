This contemporary lingerie line embodies a panache and passion for fashion forward designs, impeccable craftsmanship, bold colors and eye-catching prints with luscious fabrics and flirty details., Style Number: 11228 Keep it sexy with this low rise cheeky lace tanga, Strappy X-back rear adds a sultry touch, Lightweight, stretch mesh and lace Average Figure,Lace,Mesh,Nylon,Polyester,Spandex,Stretch Lace,NotMaternity,Sexy,Valentine,Tanga,Thongs,Lace-Up,Lingerie,Panty