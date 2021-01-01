Revo x Bear Grylls Surge Sunglasses, Men's, Chrome

Fit & Design: Standard fit wireframe sunglasses Part of the Revo x Bear Grylls Collection Lightweight, impact-resistant, glare-reducing polycarbonate construction Adjustable nose pads for custom comfort 8-base lenses for a more curved profile temple to temple Technology: Revo SuperFlex™ is virtually indestructible, bendable material High-contrast, polarized Serilium+ lenses Revo Light Management System™ filters out harmful UV, HEV, and Blue Light Reduces glare and enhances clarity of digital screens Additional Details: 62 mm frame 17 mm bridge 135 mm temple 42.2 mm lens height