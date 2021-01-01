Vans Vans X Better Together Sneaker Collection ((Better Together) Fuchsia Purple/True White

Every step will make a statement in the Vans Vans X Better Together Sneaker Collection that features a magical unicorn and butterfly print. It also includes re-enforced toe caps to withstand repeated wear and padded collars for support and flexibility. Textile lining, insole and upper. Vans original waffle outsole. Elastic gore side panels. Allover graphic design. Synthetic outsole. Platform heel. Textile upper. Slip-on style. Round toe. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 15 oz Product measurements were taken using size Men's 9, Women's 10.5, width Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.