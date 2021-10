Vimmia X CB Half Zip Pullover Top in Cream. - size L (also in XS) Vimmia X CB Half Zip Pullover Top in Cream. - size L (also in XS) Self: 89% Amni nylon 11% spandexContrast: 88% polyamide 20% elastane. Partial front zip closure. Made in USA. VIMR-WS36. 12064. Vimmia is a collection of luxe performance activewear styles developed and designed for the woman who balances life, love, family, fitness and time for her self.