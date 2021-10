Cool vintage-inspired style elevates a street-ready sneaker stamped with a heart. This collaboration between Comme des Garcons PLAY and Converse features classic Chucks styling with a playful, quirky twist-thanks to the imaginations of New York graphic artist Filip Pagowski and Comme des Garcon's own designer Rei Kawakubo. Lace-up style Removable insole Textile upper and lining/rubber sole Imported Women's Shoes