Fashion iconoclast Rick Owens deconstructs an iconic Converse low-top and rebuilds it with raw energy, distorted proportions and a raucous punk-rock attitude. It sports a blunted toe that curls up and away from the ordinary, with a cantilevered tongue extending the profile and showcasing the TURBODRK identity. Style Name: Converse X Drkshdw Chuck Taylor All Star Unisex Turbodrk Chuck 70 Low Top Sneaker. Style Number: 6264706.