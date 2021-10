Strechy, quick-drying ellaVATE fabric offers four-way stretch so you can move any way your workout calls for in this sleek bodysuit finished with a low back. 26" inseam; 45" length; 7 1/2" Leg Opening; (size Medium) Scoop neck Adjustable straps Smooth flatlock seaming designed to eliminate rubbing and irritation Moisture-wicking dryCELL technology engineered for dryness and comfort 76% polyester, 24% elastane Machine wash, dry flat Imported