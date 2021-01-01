RE/DONE x Hanes 60s Slim Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Brown. - size M (also in XS) RE/DONE x Hanes 60s Slim Long Sleeve Bodysuit in Brown. - size M (also in XS) 100% cotton. Pull-on styling. Gusset snap button closure. Thermal knit fabric. Made in USA. REDR-WS148. R24-2WLSB. Iconic. Responsible. Individual. Launched in Los Angeles in 2014 by industry veterans Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, RE/DONE started with a simple idea of taking the old and making it new again. This is present in everything RE/DONE does from upcycling vintage Levi's to reimagining vintage Hanes tees with recycled fabric. Today, they continue to honor their exclusive heritage partnerships, while expanding their offering to also include recycled knits, upcycled ready to wear, and sneakers handmade in Italy by expert artisans. As of 2020, RE/DONE has upcycled nearly 100,000 pairs of vintage Levis.