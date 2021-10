From the adidas x Human Made Collection. This '70s inspired headband and wristband set is part of an ongoing collaboration between the German sportswear brand and the Japanese streetwear label. Featuring the adidas trefoil and the Human Made heart, this set is crafted of terry made from recycle polyester. Includes one headband and two wristbands 97% recycled polyester/3% elastane Machine wash Imported. Men's Shoes - Designer Shoes > Adidas > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. adidas. Color: Green.