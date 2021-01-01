LoveShackFancy X Hurley Hawaiian Hibiscus Triangle Top in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) LoveShackFancy X Hurley Hawaiian Hibiscus Triangle Top in Pink. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Fabric 1: 94% poly 6% spandexFabric 2: 89% nylon 11% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Back S-hook closure. Adjustable shoulder straps. Unpadded. Reversible stylingFloral print and terrycloth with crochet detail. Item not sold as a set. LESH-WX45. HLSFT1007. LoveShackFancy is a collection of hand-dyed and printed silk dresses and separates. It embodies a lux bohemian lifestyle with whimsical pieces that can take you from the beaches of Tulum to an elegant dinner party in NYC.