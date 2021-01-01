Step in and stand out. Metallic leather and other shiny details give Keds' retro-sport Crew Kick 75 sneaker a citified kate spade new york twist. The gunmetal shade has undertones of purple and gold making it a surprisingly easy pairing and fun complement to both casual and dressy looks. kate spade new york logo & detailing Metallic leather upper Lace up sneaker Lace-to-toe upper for an adjustable width Padded collar for extra comfort Soft and breathable twill lining Softerra™ footbed Flexible rubber outsole Rubber toe cap and toe bumper Care instructions: spot wash, air dry only Imported - Keds x kate spade new york Crew Kick 75 Shimmer Leather Pewter, Size 8m Women's Shoes