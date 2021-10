Color Safe. Free of Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Silicones, and Gluten. Vegan and Cruelty Free. 8.5 oz./ 251 mL. How to Use: Apply to wet hair and lather. Rinse thoroughly. For best results, follow with Brightening Powder and Gentle Brightening Conditioner. Use as often as needed. Results/Benefits: Gentle and color safe Cleanses, brightens, adds shine Helps prevent dullness and brassiness Helps replenish moisture and strength The perfect complement to Brightening Powder & Gentle Brightenin.