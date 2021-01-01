MANEBI X LoveShackFancy Espadrille Sandal. - size 36 (also in 35, 37, 38, 39) MANEBI X LoveShackFancy Espadrille Sandal. - size 36 (also in 35, 37, 38, 39) Textile upper with manmade sole. Made in Spain. Interchangeable wrap ankle with tie closure. Jute trim. Includes an exclusive cotton bag in an LSF floral pattern. Approx 100mm/ 4 inch platformApprox 31.75mm/ 1.25 inch wedge. MNEX-WZ1. L 6.0 WH. Named after a small and delightful spot in St. Tropez, Manebi was founded by a group of friends with a passion for summer travels searching for the perfect day-to-night vacation shoe. The classic espadrilles are reinvented into comfortable and fashionable shoes for each and every day of traveling, from the seaside to the city and the world over in between. The Spanish-made espadrilles are handmade using century old techniques with 100% natural jute soles to guarantee great breathability, making Manebi shoes ideal for even the warmest of months.