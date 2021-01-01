NEST New York x Gray Malin Coconut & Palm Reed Diffuser limited edition diffuser

Fragrance Family: Warm & SpicyScent Type: Warm & Sweet GourmandKey Notes: Crushed Coconut, Amber, Vanilla-Infused MuskDiffuser Length: 90 daysFragrance Description: NEST New York partnered with internationally renowned fine-art photographer Gray Malin to transport you to the glamorous world of Palm Beach with this limited-edition Coconut and Palm Reed Diffuser. About the Diffuser: This exclusive Reed Diffuser features Gray Malin's captivating imagery of Palm Beach brought to life with notes of crushed coconut and sparkling bergamot paired with rich amber over a base of vanilla-infused musk.