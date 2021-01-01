Veda X Mzd Patchwork Shearling Pillow Quartz

Lyndsey Butler and interior designer, Michelle Zacks, have been friends forever. Michelle helped Lyndsey designed the Veda flagship store in SoHo a few years ago. And last year, they worked on a kitchen remodel, in Lyndsey's apartment. The project turned out really cool, especially the multi-colored, multi-patterned stone backsplash. Lyndsey and Michelle were inspired to try it elsewhere, starting with the opposite of stone tiles: Pillows. The process goes like this: Michelle selected the sheepskins from leftover materials at Veda\'s shearling supplier in Europe. And Lyndsey laid out the pattern. Each piece is finished in Veda's NYC studio. The result is a cushion that's fun, versatile, comfortable, and made from high quality deadstock materials which is how we want all our future possessions to be. Lyndsey and Michelle hope you have as much fun decorating and lounging with them as they had making them.