Halston Halston x Netflix Anjelica Jersey One-Shoulder Gown

ONLY AT SAKS. From the Halston x Netflix Collection. Showcasing styles from the series Halston, this limited-edition range is inspired by the eponymous designers storied career. The Anjelica's one-shoulder gown is composed of ruched fluid jersey and finished with a dramatic side slit. One-shoulder neck Self-tie shoulder strap Side slit 94% viscose/6% elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Column silhouette About 63" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Dress Collections - Contemporary Evening > Halston > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Halston. Color: Black. Size: 14.