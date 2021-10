Bold tie-dye radiates in blacks and golds on a pair of vintage-vibe knit shorts stacked with Volcom stones on one leg and fitted with a trio of handy pockets. 9" inseam; 2" leg opening; 12" front rise; 16" back rise (size Medium) Ribbed waist with internal drawcord Side-seam pockets; back welt pocket 80% cotton, 20% polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's Clothing