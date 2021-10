American music icon Pharrell Williams brings his celebration of inclusivity and equality to a sweatshirt sized to embrace human beings and their true selves. Crafted from soft loopy cotton French terry, it sports a time-washed finish and 'Humanrace' nestled on the chest in tonal embroidery. Style Name: Adidas Originals X Pharrell Williams Unisex Hooded Sweatshirt. Style Number: 6230804.