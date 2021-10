American music icon Pharrell Williams brings his celebration of inclusivity and equality to sweat shorts sized to embrace human beings and their true selves. Crafted from soft, loopy cotton French terry, they sport a time-washed finish and 'Humanrace' wrapping one hem in tonal embroidery. Style Name: Adidas Originals X Pharrell Williams Unisex Sweat Shorts. Style Number: 6230796.