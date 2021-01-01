Michael Costello x REVOLVE Acerra Dress in Metallic Gold. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Michael Costello x REVOLVE Acerra Dress in Metallic Gold. - size L (also in M, S, XS) 86% rayon 14% nylon. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Halterneck tie closure. Front ring detail. Midweight ribbed knit fabric with a metallic finishLeg slits. Neckline to hem measures approx 47 in length. MELR-WD453. MCD658 U21. A specialist in statement gowns, Michael Costello has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga. He became a household name in 2010 after appearing on Project Runway, and has since established himself as a designer of sexy show-stoppers. Think draped, jewel-toned fabrics alongside curve-flattering silhouettes with high slits and open backs. Guided by the principle that everyone should feel confident when they dress, Michael Costello is meant to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. It is the ideal label for those nights that call for something striking and unapologetic to strut, spin, and sashay in.