Riot Swim x REVOLVE Bixi Bikini Bottom in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Riot Swim x REVOLVE Bixi Bikini Bottom in Green. - size XS (also in L, M, S) 87% nylon 13% spandex. Hand wash cold. Side time closures. Adjustable sliding fit. Imported. RIOR-WX10. BIXI-B-MAT. For swimwear that's equal parts sexy and flattering, Riot Swim is about to be your favorite brand. Black-owned and founded in 2016 by model Monti Landers, the swimsuits range from high-waisted bikinis to ruched one-pieces that will make you feel confident. The bestseller, the Echo, gives you legs for days, perfect cleavage, and it doubles as a bodysuit.