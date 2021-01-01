House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Burna Blouse in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE Burna Blouse in Black. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 55% nylon 45% polyLining: 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Hidden back zipper closure. Padded underwire cups. Elastic cuffs. Georgette fabric. Imported. HOOF-WS532. HHS279 U19. Bohemian Chic - a term coined to describe the effortless style of the quintessential laid-back LA girl with an eye for high fashion-Nicole Richie. Raised in the spotlight by famously creative parents, Nicole was born with an innate style vision, one she has cultivated through her notable jewelry collection, House of Harlow 1960. Launched in fall of 2009, Nicole has led the brand to a household name in a short two years, an accomplishment that reflects her ability to create a strong connection to each and every one of her devoted customers. The House of Harlow 1960 brand has evolved into a full-fledged collection, offering ready-to-wear, jewelry, sunglasses, footwear, and handbags.