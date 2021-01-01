The Sei X REVOLVE Cowl Halter Mini Dress in Orange. - size 0 (also in 2) The Sei X REVOLVE Cowl Halter Mini Dress in Orange. - size 0 (also in 2) 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Hidden back zipper closure. Halterneck loop button closure. Charmeuse fabric. TSEI-WD8. TS9019. Founded in 2020, THE SEI is a ready-to-wear collection based in Los Angeles, California that is fully women and minority owned. The brand aims to build a foundation of polished classics mixed with seductive structured and feminine silhouettes to empower women to feel confidence and joy, while remaining effortless and timeless. All four founders come from various age groups and backgrounds, each bringing a different but essential role to the brand. Their diversity guides them in creating thoughtful pieces, designed for women, by women, that will span all generations and lifestyles.