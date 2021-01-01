HEMANT AND NANDITA X REVOLVE Crimson Maxi Dress in Red. - size L (also in S) HEMANT AND NANDITA X REVOLVE Crimson Maxi Dress in Red. - size L (also in S) Self: 81.2% viscose 18.8% metalized fiberLining: 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Pull-on styling. Smocked bodice with ruffle trim. Pleated skirt with eyelet detailGeorgette fabric with lurex detail. BENE-WD161. HN-CRIMSON-970B. Hemant & Nandita blends pop details with casual sophistication, depicting an extreme attention to detail. The designs are an exciting amalgam of prints and embroideries with balanced placements. Development of fresh and new prints with pops of color in the detail and exploring different surface techniques provides the right amount of experimentation and sophisticated elegance to the brand aesthetic.