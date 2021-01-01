Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Drop Shoulder Dress in White. - size M (also in L) Norma Kamali X REVOLVE Drop Shoulder Dress in White. - size M (also in L) 95% poly 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Detachable belt. Slinky jersey fabric with laser cut edges. Imported. NKAM-WD262. KK4203PL443002. The first designer to receive a plaque on New York's 7th Avenue, she is credited with inventing the sleeping bag coat, the silk parachute look, high heeled sneakers, and the popular packable, multi-use poly jersey. Let Norma Kamali show you the way.