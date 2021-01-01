retrofete x REVOLVE Ella Dress in Yellow. - size S (also in L, M, XS) retrofete x REVOLVE Ella Dress in Yellow. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 100% viscose. Made in India. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Padded one shoulder design with non-slip silicone neckline strip. Detachable velvet waist tie beltCompletely embellished with reflective sequins. ROFR-WD198. SS20-2110. Retrofete, launched in 2018 by co-founders Ohad Seroya and Aviad Klin, embodies the glamour and opulence of decades past. Having gained notoriety for its sequin-clad party frocks, the New York-based label has evolved into a collection of daring, top-to-toe designs that seamlessly transform from day to night. Regardless of where she goes, you can count on the Retrofete girl to bring the party.