L*SPACE X REVOLVE Harrington Bikini Bottom in Royal. - size M (also in S, XS) L*SPACE X REVOLVE Harrington Bikini Bottom in Royal. - size M (also in S, XS) 80% nylon 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Strappy detail. Made in USA. LSPA-WX1241. LSHAB20EW. California-based designer Monica Wise delivers a collection of stylish swimwear that brings a state of opulence to any poolside get-together. Pieces are fashion forward, offering modern designs in luxurious materials that are sophisticated, but also beach appropriate.