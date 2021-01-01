Michael Costello x REVOLVE Helen Jumpsuit in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Michael Costello x REVOLVE Helen Jumpsuit in Grey. - size M (also in L, S, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 100% cottonLining: 88% poly 12% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash. Hidden back zipper closure. Paperbag waist panel with optional tie belt. Boned bodice with padded underwire cups and mesh lining. French terry fabric with pleated details and banded cuffs. Neckline to hem measures approx 48 in length14 at the knee narrows to 9 at the leg opening. MELR-WC40. MCJS45 U21. A specialist in statement gowns, Michael Costello has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga. He became a household name in 2010 after appearing on Project Runway, and has since established himself as a designer of sexy show-stoppers. Think draped, jewel-toned fabrics alongside curve-flattering silhouettes with high slits and open backs. Guided by the principle that everyone should feel confident when they dress, Michael Costello is meant to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. It is the ideal label for those nights that call for something striking and unapologetic to strut, spin, and sashay in.