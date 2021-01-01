MISHA X REVOLVE Irisa Dress in Beige. - size 2 (also in 0) MISHA X REVOLVE Irisa Dress in Beige. - size 2 (also in 0) 95% poly 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden back zipper closure. Back seam slit. Ponte knit fabric with laser cut hem. Imported. MISR-WD112. FMA20DR1038. With a clear vision, determination and a strong passion for success, Michelle Aznavorian has always had the motivation and drive to push herself to the limit. Her eye for the exquisite and entrepreneurial spirit was evident from the start. After completing a degree in Fashion Business at the Melbourne School of Fashion, Michelle gained valuable experience working in buying and product development. She founded Misha Collection in 2013 and experienced instant success. Her keen eye for detail and endless vision for the future resulted in several expertly edited and well-received collections early on. By surrounding herself with a talented team, her business has developed rapidly and Misha Collection is now one of the most talked about young labels in Australia.