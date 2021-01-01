Dr. Denim X REVOLVE Jeanie Jacket in Denim-Medium. - size M (also in L, S, XS) Dr. Denim X REVOLVE Jeanie Jacket in Denim-Medium. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in Thailand. Machine wash. Front button closure. Chest flap pockets. Barrel cuffs with button closure. Faded and distressed throughout. Frayed hem. DRDR-WO19. 1711113F86. Keeping faith in the theory that every day is a denim day, Dr. Denim is a Gothenburg, Sweden-based fashion label that values the power of the perfect pair of jeans. By combining functionality, affordability and fashion, the brand's expansive collection includes not only high-quality denim garments, but comfortable, non-denim closet staples to flawlessly match.