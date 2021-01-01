LaQuan Smith X REVOLVE Linear Catsuit With Skirt in Burgundy. - size L (also in S, XS) LaQuan Smith X REVOLVE Linear Catsuit With Skirt in Burgundy. - size L (also in S, XS) Self 1: 90% poly 10% spandexSelf 2: 85% nylon 15% spandex. Made in USA. Dry clean only. Hidden back zipper closure. Optional velvet side tie skirt. Sheer mesh fabric with contrast velvet detail. Extra long cuffs with zipper detail at hem. LAQH-WC4. LSFW21J-003-S10. LaQuan Smith, born in Queens, New York, started his brand at the age of 21. His distinctive glamorous and sexy aesthetic sparked interest and fans among his now A list clients including Beyonce, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Jennifer Lopez. Since its formal debut in 2013, the luxury RTW brand has gained acclaim for its endless archive of showstopping pieces and details always focusing on the female shape. His supermodel runway shows and block wrapping after parties have become fashion weeks most sought-after ticket. LaQuan Smith and his eponymous label are headquartered and manufactured in Long Island City, NYC and deliver globally.