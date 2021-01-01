Karina Grimaldi X REVOLVE Marigot Dress in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Karina Grimaldi X REVOLVE Marigot Dress in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Poly blend. Imported. Fully lined. Front hook and bar with back tie closure. Hidden back zipper closure. Waist cut-outs. Ruffle trimLace fabric. KARI-WD482. 5410H. In 2001, designer Karina Grimaldi relocated from Buenos Aires to Miami, where she began working on her eponymous line of clothing. Officially launched in 2003, her cool collection of womenswear offers detailed pieces inspired by Miami's multicultural and cosmopolitan atmosphere.