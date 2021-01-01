LAMARQUE X REVOLVE Melka Top in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) LAMARQUE X REVOLVE Melka Top in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Self: 100% leatherLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Made in India. Dry clean by leather expert only. Halterneck tie closure. Wrap-around waist straps with back tie closure. Genuine leather fabric. LARX-WS37. 6492. LAMARQUE specializes in luxurious leather garments, contemporary apparel & elevated outerwear. Designed in Montreal by Creative Director Ifigenia Papadimitriou, the brand is committed to achieving the essence of urban elegance with each design, from polished silk blouses to classically cool leather bikers and everything in between. Season after season, the collection remains perfectly timeless, yet with an iconic, fashion-forward edginess.