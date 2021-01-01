Agua Bendita x REVOLVE Rachel Bikini Bottom in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Agua Bendita x REVOLVE Rachel Bikini Bottom in Orange. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 80% poly 20% spandexLining: 88% nylon 12% spandex. Made in Colombia. Hand wash cold. Ruffle trim. Item not sold as a set. AGUA-WX423. 8102. Agua Bendita is a Colombian swimwear company, created in 2003 by Catalina lvarez and Mariana Hinestroza, who have been the brand designers and owners since the beginning. Agua Bendita is a youthful, happy brand that has exclusive and flashy products that impose a tendency because it is based on playful, maximalist and progressive concepts that are established to be embodied in each one of the collections. Agua Bendita is a mix of technology, handcrafts and colors that are always joyful and alive the brand has the look of a woman that wants to be admired, who wants to seek attention to herself and be noticed. This has allowed many women to identify themselves with the brand and they look for it, anywhere around the world.