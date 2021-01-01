Michael Costello x REVOLVE Rowan Midi Dress in Rose. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XS) Michael Costello x REVOLVE Rowan Midi Dress in Rose. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XS) 95% poly 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined ribbed jersey fabric. Pull-on styling. Adjustable straps. Keyhole neckline with halterneck tie closure. MELR-WD398. MCD591 S21. A specialist in statement gowns, Michael Costello has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga. He became a household name in 2010 after appearing on Project Runway, and has since established himself as a designer of sexy show-stoppers. Think draped, jewel-toned fabrics alongside curve-flattering silhouettes with high slits and open backs. Guided by the principle that everyone should feel confident when they dress, Michael Costello is meant to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. It is the ideal label for those nights that call for something striking and unapologetic to strut, spin, and sashay in.