Michael Costello x REVOLVE Ruched Flared Pant in Black. - size S (also in XS) Michael Costello x REVOLVE Ruched Flared Pant in Black. - size S (also in XS) 89% poly 11% elastane. Hand wash cold. Elastic waistband with ruched detail. Velvet fabric. Item not sold as a set. 16 at the knee breaks to 21 at the leg opening. Imported. MELR-WP39. MCP37 H20. A specialist in statement gowns, Michael Costello has dressed the likes of Beyonce, Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Lady Gaga. He became a household name in 2010 after appearing on Project Runway, and has since established himself as a designer of sexy show-stoppers. Think draped, jewel-toned fabrics alongside curve-flattering silhouettes with high slits and open backs. Guided by the principle that everyone should feel confident when they dress, Michael Costello is meant to be worn by women of all shapes and sizes. It is the ideal label for those nights that call for something striking and unapologetic to strut, spin, and sashay in.